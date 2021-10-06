UPDATE OCT. 7 (CBS46) — Clayton County Police say they have arrested the 16-year-old mother whose 2-year-old was kidnapped, according to a Facebook post.
At this time, they are not providing any other details because of her age.
UPDATE (CBS46) — Clayton County Police say the missing 2-year-old has been located and he is safe. They also said they located Jameia Barnes, who was wanted for kidnapping him. They were assisted by the Clayton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit.
No other information was released.
Initial story below.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Clayton County Police are looking for a 2-year-old boy named Jrew Pratcher who appears to have been kidnapped from Waterford Place Apartments on Mount Zion Road in Stockbridge.
Police say that Pratcher and his 16-year-old mother left the residence without permission and 39-year-old Jameia Barnes unlawfully transported her to Newtown County.
The boy's mother then unlawfully signed a custody agreement, giving her rights to Barnes, who then drove the mother back to Clayton County and dropped her off.
Barnes has since disappeared with the child. Detectives have tried to contact her repeatedly but she has not returned their calls or texts.
The boy is 2-feet tall and weights just over 15 pounds.
Barnes is believed to be driving a black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet. Warrants for her arrest have been obtained.
If any contact is made with Jameia Barnes or the 2-year-old child Jrew Pratcher please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770)477-3550 or Detective A. Walker at 770-473-5483 CCPD Case #21056733.
