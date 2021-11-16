UPDATE (CBS46) — Tamiya Lewis, 16, has been located, according to police. No other information was given.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Clayton County police are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Tamiya Lewis of Jonesboro.
Lewis was reported missing Monday from her home along Battle Creek Road at around 4 p.m. after police say she left without permission and did not return.
She is described as being 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about 137 pounds. Lewis was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, blue jeans, white shoes and carrying a black backpack.
Lewis has been diagnosed with depression and is off her medication.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Tamiya Lewis is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
