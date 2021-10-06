UPDATE (CBS46) — An estimated 170 homes and two schools are experiencing the impacts of a water main break and road collapse on Ben King Road. Kennesaw police took to social media to confirm a sinkhole has formed in the area as a result of the break.
Big Shanty Elementary and Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic School are affected. Saint Catherine's took to Facebook to announce school will be closed for the day.
A district spokesperson told CBS46 Big Shanty Elementary students will be relocated to North Cobb High School for the remainder of the school day.
"Early this morning, there was a water main break outside of Big Shanty Elementary. The Cobb County Water Department is working to correct the problem. Due to the disruption, students will be relocated to North Cobb High School for the remainder of the school day.”
Cobb County crews have managed to secure the water line and water has been shut off.
WATER MAIN BREAK— Cobb County, GA
A water main break on Ben King Road has impacted 170 homes in the area and two schools (Big Shanty Elementary and St Catherine of Siena Catholic School).
Cobb Water crews are on the scene with an estimated repair time currently unknown.
This is a developing story. CBS46 is on the way to the scene and will have the latest updates as they become available.
The water main break happened near Big Shanty Elementary School
KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) — Ben King Road in Kennesaw is blocked off as Cobb County police work to stop hundreds of gallons of water from spewing out of a water main break.
First responders arrived to the scene just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Streets can be seen flooded with water as it shoots several feet into the air.
The water main break is located near Big Shanty Elementary School. Officials have not confirmed whether class will be impacted at this time.
Meanwhile, Cobb County maintenance crews are en route to try to shut off the water. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest updates as they become available.
