UPDATE (CBS46) -- Police arrested 18-year-old Hilena Misganaw in the case of the 18-year-old who was killed at a Buckhead Apartment complex.
Homicide detectives determined that the incident was a negligent manslaughter.
Misganaw was transported to the Fulton County Jail.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex killed one person late Tuesday evening.
The incident happened at the Ashley Gables apartments on East Paces Ferry Road around 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta Police reported that an 18-year-old woman suffered from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. "We are still researching her origin, her nationality that is where we are with the investigation," said officials during a press briefing.
Authorities say they have a couple people detained at this time.
Sources tell us that all elevators within the building have been blocked by authorities to encourage residents to stay inside as they continue to investigate.
This is an ongoing investigation and very limited details are available at this time.
