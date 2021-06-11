UPDATE (CBS46) — A 19-year-old is facing a weapons violation following the shooting outside Southlake Mall Thursday.
Cody Wilson has been charged after around 25 shots were fired outside of the mall. Police say a verbal altercation inside spilled into the parking lot where the shots were fired.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation into the shooting is not over and more details will be released as they become available.
UPDATE (CBS46) — One person was taken to the hospital and at least seven people are in custody following a shooting at Southlake Mall.
CBS46 Zac Summers reports the victim has been identified as a 28-year-old man, who was shot in the thigh and is expected to be OK.
The preliminary investigation suggests, two groups were arguing inside the mall, which ended up escalating outside where they started firing at each other.
There were at least 25 shell casings found, police say.
According to officials, several vehicles were hit during the gunfire and authorities are in the process of notifying the owners of those cars.
CBS46 continues to be on scene and we will provide updates as they become available.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- Police swarmed Southlake Mall in Morrow Thursday afternoon after reports of a shooting.
Chopper46 was live over the scene where a heavy police presence, ambulances and what appeared to be evidence markers in the mall's parking lot could be seen. One person was seen being carried to an ambulance on a stretcher.
CBS46 spoke with someone inside the mall who said an incident took place inside of Macy's and perhaps spilled over into the parking area. We are told that stores inside the mall are on lockdown.
An eyewitness who works nearby sent out a video of the scene as emergency personnel made it on scene.
June 10, 2021
Omg I hope everyone at Southlake Mall is safe and makes it out okay— SUPER Sad Girl #1 (@usagistears) June 10, 2021
