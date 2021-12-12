UPDATE (CBS46) — The Woodstock Police Department has identified the victim of the fatal car crash on Interstate 575 on Sunday afternoon as 19-year-old Jasmine Beasley. Police say Beasley lost control of her vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Original story below
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- All lanes are back open after a fatal car crash on Interstate 575, just south of Highway 92 in Woodstock Sunday.
At least one person died in the incident where a vehicle overturned, according to.
Further details are limited at this time.
We will update this article as we learn more.
