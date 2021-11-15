UPDATE (CBS46) — I-285 west before Bouldercrest Road was abruptly shut down Monday morning after a two-car crash left two people dead and injured two more.
It happened at 3:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation suggests a car driven by a man struck another car from behind. Three individuals were in that car, including two women, the driver and her passenger, who died from their injuries. A man who was also in the car was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The driver who caused the accident was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Charges against him are pending. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in this incident.
UPDATE (CBS46) — All lanes are now open on I-285 west before Bouldercrest Road.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — I-285 west was suddenly shut down before Bouldercrest Road Monday morning after a crash in the area killed at least one person and injured multiple people.
Details are limited at this time. DeKalb County police are working to clear the scene. An investigation is underway.
The interstate is not expected to reopen until after 7 a.m.
