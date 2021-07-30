UPDATE: The two officers injured in Thursday's fight at a post office are doing better Friday morning, says a spokesperson with the East Point Police Department.
According to police, the suspect is still on the run.
CBS46 News has learned more about the altercation between the two officers and suspect. Police tell us they were responding to a possible fraud call, and officers saw that the man had a handgun in his right waistband.
The man became combative and began fighting with the officers.
A law enforcement source tells us the officers and suspect went through a plate-glass window in the lobby of the post office.
Authorities shared the two officers suffered lacerations.
The suspect was spotted running towards the East Point Marta Station.
Police describe him as a black man 5-5, slim, and in his early 20s.
If you have information, in this case, please call 404-761-2177.
East Point case number 21-009236.
The two officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at the East Point Post Office. When the officers confronted the suspect, it became physical, and both officers sustained unknown injuries.
The suspect was able to get away and is currently on the run from police.
Both officers were taken to Grady Hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.
CBS46 has a team on the way to the scene and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
