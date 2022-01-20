UPDATE (CBS46) — DeKalb County Police have identified the two men who shot and killed each other Jan. 20 in Stone Mountain.
They have been identified as 25-year-old Cameron Bebee and 23-year-old Shamir Walker. Investigators believe Walker drove Bebee to the location and attempted to rob him. The incident appears to be drug related.
Original story below
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting that left two men dead in Stone Mountain.
It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Ashley Place. Investigators say the two fatally shot one another when one of the men tried to rob the other.
Their identities have not been released at this time, but CBS46 has learned that a woman, who police have identified as Briana Crawford, was arrested and charged with murder and attempted robbery for her involvement in the incident.
