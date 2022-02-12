CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Authorities say a two-year-old boy they were looking for after his non-custodial father reportedly took him without permission from Cherokee County on Saturday has been returned and is safe.
Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies said the father, 21-year-old Camren Clark, of Minnesota, was accused of taking his son, Nova Sampson, from Ashley Pl. in Acworth.
Clark, who does not have custody of his son, was with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Malaysia Haynes, of Minnesota.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says Clark contacted investigators overnight and told them that he, his girlfriend and the child were near St. Louis, Missouri.
Clark agreed to return to Cherokee County with the child. The sheriff's office says all three arrived in Cherokee County Sunday morning and met with investigators. The child is secure and unharmed, and Clark and Haynes are currently being interviewed.
