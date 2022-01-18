UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police now say that three people were shot in midtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, the individuals involved appear to have been involved in a drug deal and there was a gun battle.
Police initially found one person with multiple gunshot wounds.
The other two people were found later. They claimed they were shot elsewhere, but police found no evidence to support the claim.
All three are alive and are being treated.
Original story below
ATLANTA (CBS46) – Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in midtown Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Biltmore at Midtown apartment complex on West Peachtree Street.
Police say a man was injured during the shooting and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities have not released further details at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
