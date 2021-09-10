UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department says a 3-year-old boy was shot around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The shooting took place at 3041 Landrum Dr. SW in Atlanta, which is an apartment complex.
Details are limited at this time, but police say the child was alert, conscious and breathing when being transported to the hospital. No condition was provided by police other than the child was stable.
Police say the boy's mother, her boyfriend, and the child's grandmother were on scene at the time of the incident. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.
This story is still developing and we will continue to provide updates as they come in.
Initial story below.
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department is responding to an incident in the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW.
Details are very limited at this time, but several officers, as well as crime tape can be seen. This is in the Southwest neighborhood.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
This story will be updated.
