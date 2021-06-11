UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say a 3-year-old will be OK after an accidental shooting Friday afternoon.
APD says the 3-year-old boy was handling a gun in an unsupervised room in the home when they gun fired accidentally.
The child's mother was home when it happened and immediately called police.
APD says they child was alert, conscious and breathing, and was transported to the hospital to be treated.
The investigation into the incident will continue. CBS46 will have a live update tonight on CBS46 at 5 p.m.
____________________________________________________________
(0) comments
