PDK PLANE CRASH OCT8

UPDATE (CBS46) — Capt. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department has confirmed that all four people on the Cessna 210 that crashed Friday afternoon at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport were killed.

At this time, it is not known who was on the plane or why it went down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Initial story below

_____________________________________________________________

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A single-engine plane crashed at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on Clairemont Road Friday afternoon.

The Cessna 210 crashed and caught fire at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee around 1:11 p.m.

The plane was departing from the airport when the crash occurred with four people on board. The condition of the plane's passengers are unknown at this time. 

CBS46 has a crew at the scene.

We will keep you updated as we learn more. 

