UPDATE (CBS46) — The child has been located, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The mother of the child is also in custody. The sheriff's office says the child appears to be in good condition.
The mother is potentially facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police are also looking into charges related to taking the child because there appears to be no official custody arrangement.
No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy in Haralson County who was taken from a home Friday morning.
The Haralson County Sheriff's Office said the missing boy is Brayden Dobbs. He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds.
According to authorities, the boy's mom, Anitritte Boyd Dobbs went to the home of her estranged husband, Lee Dobbs, with another man. Police said a struggle took place and Lee Dobbs was shot. Brayden was then taken from the home after the shooting.
Investigators are working to identify who the unknown man is. Antritte Dobbs is a 42-year-old black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. Police said she does has a prior criminal history.
Neighbors believe a black Dodge Charger left the scene shortly after the shooting.
If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates throughout the morning.
AMBER ALERT: Vehicle: Chevrolet TahoeTag: RIL7846Brayden Dobbs, a 4 year old black male , 3 feet tall, weighing 40lbs, was abducted from Buchanan, GA by Anitritte Boyd Dobbs and is believed to be in extreme danger.Call 911 if you see this vehicle or have any information. pic.twitter.com/vUAy7Ocdu6— Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) February 4, 2022
Amber alert issued in Haralson County. https://t.co/EJBZkv1SVD pic.twitter.com/fjV03NgRMF— Haralson Sheriff (@HaralsonSheriff) February 4, 2022
A warrant is out for Antritte Dobbs' arrest.
