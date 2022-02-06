UPDATE (CBS46) — Carrollton police say 4-year-old Raven Burton has been located in Mississippi and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old in Carroll County.
According to the Carrollton Police Department, 4-year-old Raven Burton was taken from the Rodeway Inn in Carrollton Sunday morning around 5 a.m. by Rodricus Deonta Burton.
Burton is driving a silver Honda Accord with Louisiana tag 566 FCX. Officials say he has no legal rights, has a history of domestic violence, and is possibly headed back to Louisiana.
If you see this vehicle, Raven, or Burton, call 911 immediately.
