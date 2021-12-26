UPDATE (CBS46) — According to Clayton County Police Department, 5 motorcycles and one vehicle were involved in the fatal crash that killed two on Sunday on Interstate 75.
When police arrived on scene, they provided emergency medical care to the people involved in the crash until EMS units arrived.
One rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another rider was also taken to a hospital he later died due to his injuries. The identities of the two men killed have not been released.
A third rider is in critical condition while a fourth rider only sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police did not say what led up to the crash and that the incident remains under investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — All lanes of I-75 south near Old Dixie Road are shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨🚨🚨PLEASE AVOID I-75 South near Old Dixie due to a “Fatal Accident”. All lanes are shutdown until further notice. Please take an alternate route to avoid delays.— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) December 26, 2021
You are asked to avoid this area if possible for the next several hours and find an alternate route.
Details surrounding the crash are limited at this time, but authorities did confirm that it was a "fatal" crash.
CBS46 is working to learn more on this crash and will provide updates as soon as we get them.
