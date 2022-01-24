According to Atlanta Police, a 6-month-old child was shot in northwest Atlanta.

UPDATE (CBS46) — The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the 6-month-old baby boy killed during a shootout in northwest Atlanta Monday as Grayson Fleming.

Relatives have set up an online fundraiser for Grayson's mother here.

UPDATE (CBS46) — According to Atlanta Police, a 6-month-old child was shot on Anderson Avenue. It appears the baby was caught in crossfire between two unknown people and was not the intended target.

It happened Monday afternoon around 2:35 p.m. along Anderson Avenue NW and Tiger Flowers Drive NW.

This has been the 3rd shooting of a child in Atlanta this year. There have been about a dozen murders in Atlanta so far in 2022. 

Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant said during a press conference that they will work through the night to find the people who are responsible. 

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was also at the scene. Dickens said he was there because he wanted the family to know that the city cares. 

The baby was taken to Grady Hospital where he died. 

Check back for additional information.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile in northwest Atlanta. 

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Anderson Avenue. 

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

 
 

