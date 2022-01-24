UPDATE (CBS46) — The child tragically killed during a shootout in northwest Atlanta has been identified as Grayson Fleming.
HEARTBREAKING: 6-month-old Grayson was shot and killed by a stray bullet, caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle Monday while strapped in the backseat of his mother's car in Atlanta. @cbs46 https://t.co/aY6YD6zH2d pic.twitter.com/k4Q0nfb8q4— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 25, 2022
UPDATE (CBS46) — According to Atlanta Police, a 6-month-old child was shot on Anderson Avenue. It appears the baby was caught in crossfire between two unknown people.
This has been the 3rd shooting of a child in Atlanta this year. There have been about a dozen murders in Atlanta so far in 2022.
Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant said during a press conference that they will work through the night to find the people who are responsible.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was also at the scene. Dickens said he was there because he wanted the family to know that the city cares.
The baby was taken to Grady Hospital where the baby died.
Our hearts are broken for the loss of this innocent child. We mourn this unfathomable tragedy tonight with the family. Please join us in keeping them in your hearts & prayers.This kind of lawlessness must end, & these criminals must be held accountable.https://t.co/wzD73DEeRk— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 25, 2022
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile in northwest Atlanta.
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Anderson Avenue.
