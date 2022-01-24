UPDATE (CBS46) — According to Atlanta Police, a 6-month-old child was shot on Anderson Avenue. It appears the baby was caught in crossfire between two unknown people.
This has been the 3rd shooting of a child in Atlanta in recent weeks.
Atlanta Police said during a press conference that they will work throughout the night to find the people who are responsible.
Check back for additional information.
WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile in northwest Atlanta.
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Anderson Avenue.
CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.