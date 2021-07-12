DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) — After a fatal shooting Saturday night at Chevron on Candler Rd., six men have now been arrested and charged with murder.
DeKalb County Police told CBS46 the six following suspects were booked into the County Jail:
- Devonti King
- Thavian Ford,
- Brian Jones
- Deavin Baker
- Darreun Dodson
- Jamal Braud
At this time, police are not releasing the victim's identity.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
