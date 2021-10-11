UPDATE (CBS46) -- Authorities from the Habersham Sheriff's Office confirm 6-year-old Celesta Ramirez and 17-year-old Estephanie Ramirez, who is being accused of abducting the toddler, were both found safe.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An amber alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old girl who authorities say was last seen in Habersham County.
The Habersham County Sheriff's Office issued the alert just before 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. According to law enforcement, Celesta Negrete Ramirez was abducted at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. by 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez. She was last seen at 1070 Kim Loop in Demorest.
The two are believed to be headed toward Buford in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot with Georgia license plate PXL5654. Celesta is described as being in extreme danger.
Celesta is 3-feet-10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 45 pounds and was last seen wearing a green Champion hoodie, grey sweatpants and white shoes. She is Hispanic.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Celesta, contact the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the SeeSend app for iPhone and Android users.
