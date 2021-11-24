UPDATE (CBS46) — Peggy Vorhaben, 72, has been located and is safe, according to DeKalb County Police Department.
Initial story below
______________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The DeKalb County Police Department is looking for 71-year-old Peggy Vorhaben.
Vorhaben was last seen on Nov. 23 near North Goddard and Klondike roads in Lithonia.
She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 139 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, shirt, blue fleece sweater and sneakers.
If you see her, please call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.
