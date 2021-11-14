UPDATE (CBS46) – Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an 8-year-old boy who was shot at an apartment complex and later died.
According to investigators, on Saturday night, officers responded to an apartment complex on Alison Court SW., where they found the child with a gunshot wound.
Police say the boy went to the hospital but at some point died.
Details are limited and suspect information is unknown. Stick with CBS46 News as this story will be updated when new information is released.
Initial story below
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say an 8-year-old has been shot on Atlanta's southwest side.
Details remain very limited at this time, but police say it happened at an apartment complex on Alison Court SW.
The condition of the 8-year-old is unknown at this time and there is no information on the suspected shooter.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will update this story as soon as we get more information.
