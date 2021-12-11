UPDATE (CBS46) — An 83-year-old woman was killed on Dec. 11 when a house exploded on Winkles Road in Polk County.
The house was destroyed and the debris field covered several hundred feet in every direction. Several structures surrounding the residence were also damaged in the explosion. Neighbors from nearby houses are being assisted American Red Cross.
The cause of the explosion is still undetermined at this time. The possibility of the explosion being caused by propane has not been ruled out.
POLK COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A house exploded Saturday morning shortly before 10 a.m. in Polk County on Winkles Road.
According to the Polk County Coroner's Office, one person was killed by the explosion.
Polk Today is reporting that the State Fire Marshals Office sent their Propane Team to investigate the possibility that the explosion was caused by a leak.
Northwest Georgia News is reporting that it was a woman who was killed. They are also reporting that the explosion shattered windows in nearby homes and could be heard for several miles.
The home, which was destroyed, was located off of U.S. 27 south of Cedartown.
It is believed that the woman was the only one in the home at the time. Her name has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.