ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) — CBS46 has obtained the criminal warrant for 22-year-old Matthew Lanz, accused of killing an Acworth couple in their home and stabbing a Sandy Springs police officer in a separate incident.
According to the warrant, Lanz reportedly entered the couple's home on Verbana Drive by breaking a rear window.
Lanz then allegedly shot both Timothy and Amber Hicks multiple times.
The break-in and shootings happened between 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and 9:30 a.m. Nov. 18, which is the time their bodies were discovered. An exact time has yet to be determined.
On Nov. 18, Lanz reportedly broke into a home in Sandy Springs. When confronted by police officers, he stabbed one of the officers repeatedly. Another officer shot Lanz. An additional officer was also injured in the incident.
Lanz was booked into Fulton County Jail after being released from the hospital and made his first court appearance on Saturday. He was denied bond.
Lanz is facing multiple charges in connection to the murders and the stabbing of the police officer.
A motive for the murders and attack on the police officer has not been released.
A man named Austin Lanz, believed to be Matthew's brother, broke into the murdered couple's home in April. At that time, it was occupied by a different couple. After he was released from jail, Austin Lanz traveled to Washington, D.C., where he stabbed and killed a police officer who worked at the Pentagon. He then killed himself.
Timothy and Amber Hicks had only lived in the Acworth home for a few months prior to their deaths.
Matthew Lanz lived in a neighboring home. The pain runs deep for the family of Justin and Amber Hicks.
Amber's cousin Trevor Barnett spoke only to CBS46 on Monday about the murders that have not only shocked the family, but stunned the community.
"I've talked with some of the other family members and we're going to be talking to the DA about the death penalty for this gentleman. People like this that are crazy and nuts and commit crimes, murders for no apparent good reason... they don't need to be here," said Barnett.
Barnett also told CBS46 that Matthew Lanz could have been looking for retribution.
"It appears to be from what we're being told and we're not being told a lot yet, maybe a case of mistaken identity -- that he broke in looking for the previous owners to pay retribution and my cousins were there in the wrong place at the wrong time."
A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for funeral/memorial expenses and for costs related to the couple's young son.
