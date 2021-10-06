UPDATE (CBS46) — A second county of felony sexual exploitation of a minor has been added to the charges against 34-year-old Sean Louis Rose.
According to Hall County Sheriff's Office, investigators were able to locate at least 10 images and 10 videos of children being sexually abused on Rose's cell phone.
Rose remains in Hall County Jail and the investigation continues.
Initial story below
____________________________________________________________
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A Gainesville man has been arrested and charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Sean Louis Rose possessed at least one screenshot that contained three photos of children being sexually abused between May 31 and June 1, 2021. The screenshot was stored within his Google account, which was accessible from his cell phone.
HCSO investigators begain working on the case on Aug. 13 after receiving a tip from the national Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They executed a search warrant at his home on Webb Girth Road on Sept. 29 and seized several electronic devices.
Rose was arrested the same day.
The information about Rose made its way from Will County in Illinois where he lived previously.
