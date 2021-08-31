A Terminal Directory sign at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A Terminal Directory sign at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

 Jeff Greenberg

UPDATE: Authorities tell CBS46 News that they have now cleared the suspicious package incident at the International Terminal and operations are returning to normal. ______________________________________________________________

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway after reports of a suspicious package at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday afternoon. 

Authorities are investigating the unknown package at Concourse F. 

The area impacted is now cordoned off and there is moderate impact to operations on Concourse F, investigators tell CBS46 News.

Very limited details are available, stay with CBS46 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.