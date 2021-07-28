UPDATE (CBS46) — DeKalb Police tell CBS46 the 'all clear' has been given at Emory Decatur Hospital following an unknown incident.
In a tweet posted at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, DeKalb Police confirmed there was no active shooter at the hospital and no one was injured in the incident. However, at this time, police have still not released information on what happened and why several emergency crews were called to the scene.
There has been NO ACTIVE SHOOTER incident at Emory Decatur Hospital today. No one has been injured and the public is safe! However, we are investigating an incident that took place this morning at the hospital.— DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) July 28, 2021
Emory Healthcare sent our CBS46 reporter, Tori Cooper, this statement at 10:25 Wednesday morning:
Decatur Police, DeKalb County Police and Emory Decatur Hospital Security Services have peacefully resolved a situation Wednesday morning at Emory Decatur Hospital with an armed patient in a locked room in the emergency department. Emory Healthcare’s first priority is to the safety of its patients, physicians and employees, and we wish to thank all responders for their assistance.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Numerous crews have responded to Emory Decatur Hospital for an unknown incident.
Details are limited at this time but DeKalb Police tell CBS46 they have sent crews to the scene.
"To be clear, it is not and has never been an active shooter situation," said DeKalb PD's public information officer.
