UPDATE (CBS46) — The "all clear" has been given at Kennesaw State University.
KSU Alert: All clear has been issued for Kennesaw State University. Normal campus operations may resume.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 11, 2021
The school says they issued the alert because of an armed robbery that had been reported in a residence complex on campus. No injuries have been reported and law enforcement officials determined that the possible suspects left the area. There is no threat at this time, according to school officials.
Original story below
___________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — An armed intruder has been reported on the Kennesaw campus of Kennesaw State University, according to a tweet shortly before 5 p.m. from KSU Emergency Management.
KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.— KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) December 11, 2021
Everyone is being advised to seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.
Kennesaw State University has approximately 42,000 students attend the school. It is part of the University System of Georgia and is a public research university.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
