UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Fire Rescue says they have extinguished a fire in the kitchen of The Lovett School.

In a tweet, they say they are staying on scene for further investigation.

____________________________________________________________

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department tweeted Monday morning that it was responding to The Lovett School because of "heavy smoke coming from the structure."

Details are very limited at this time, but Atlanta Fire Rescue says all children at the school have been evacuated as of 9:17 a.m.

CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide new information as soon as we get it.

