UPDATE (CBS46)— Kevin T. McCorvey, 34, has been identified as the ambulance driver, and he is facing a slew of charges for the deadly Friday night crash in Fairburn.
According to investigators, McCorvey was driving a non-emergency ambulance under the influence.
State troopers say McCorvey ran off the road causing the ambulance to overturn in a ditch.
According to officials, Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, the patient, was not restrained in the back and died on the scene.
McCorvey was taken to the Fulton County Jail and accused of a DUI, open container, and second-degree homicide by vehicle.
FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews are working to clear a fatal crash involving an ambulance in Fairburn Friday evening.
Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the wreck on West Campbellton Street near Golightly Street.
The accident resulted in an overturned ambulance. Police told CBS46 News that the patient inside the ambulance was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other injuries were reported at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest.
