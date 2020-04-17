ATLANTA (CBS46) Atlanta Police have located a missing man diagnosed with dementia last seen on Thursday.
Dennis Hebert, 68, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. after leaving his home on Valley View Road in a gray 2019 Dodge Caravan with a paper license tag.
Atlanta Police say Hebert returned home Friday morning in good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.