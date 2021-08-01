UPDATE: We are learning more about the shooting investigation involving an armored truck driver who is a Loomis Security Officer. Police tell us the driver was a victim of an armed robbery.
According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to a pedestrian robbery call with shots fired around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators said when they arrived at the scene they spoke with the victim, a Loomis Security Officer.
He told police when he got out of his truck a black male approached him and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.
Authorities said the robber took a money bag and ran away while firing his gun a the security officer.
Police share the victim was not struck but did return fire.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. It is unknown what type of car he was driving at this time.
Investigators are working to locate the suspect. This story will be updated when new details are released.
