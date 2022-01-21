UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police announced during a press conference on Friday afternoon that someone has been arrested for the death of Jamesha Sheonne Trammell, whose body was found in a northwest Atlanta park in mid December.
Police said during the press conference that Trammell was the mother of 3 children.
Original story below
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are expected to provide an update on their ongoing investigation into the murder of Jamesha Sheonne Trammell.
ORIGINAL STORY: Homicide investigators called to scene in NW Atlanta near Anderson Park
Trammell, who was found dead along Tiger Flowers Drive in northwest Atlanta, became the focus of a homicide investigation in mid December.
Now, investigators are set to give new details into the search for her killer. Trammell's family members are also expected to be in attendance.
