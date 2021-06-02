UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Homicide detectives have arrested 20-year-old Nyasia Reeves in the shooting death of a woman on Auburn Avenue Wednesday morning.
Police say Reeves is an acquaintance of 19-year-old Justine Bernard, who died at the hospital after arriving with a gunshot wound.
Police say Reeves and Bernard were in an argument when the Reeves allegedly shot Bernard.
Reeves is currently in the Fulton County Jail, facing charges of Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for the person who fatally shot a woman.
The deadly shooting happened Wednesday morning in downtown Atlanta near the 100 block of Auburn Avenue, police said.
After the shooting, the woman managed to drive herself to the ambulance entrance at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta- Hughes Spalding Hospital. She later died from her injuries, according to a police spokesperson. Police have identified the victim to be 19-year old Justine Bernard.
Police have not released a motive or any other details surrounding the shooting.
