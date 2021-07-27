UPDATE: Atlanta Police announced on Tuesday evening arrest warrants are obtained connected to the July 24 deadly shooting of a 17-year-old at the Anderson Park swimming pool in Atlanta.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- 17-year-old Jakari Dillard was shot and killed Saturday evening while at the Anderson Park swimming pool with his siblings, cousins, and aunt. Monday his family returned to the pool to find the gates locked.
The City of Atlanta parks department shut down all 12 of the city's outdoor pools to do operational maintenance and re-evaluating safety for visitors and staff. The decision was announced Sunday night following the shooting that killed Dillard.
“Other people had to give aid,” Dillard’s mom Courtney Dillard said. “They had to carry me out the pool,” she exclaimed as Dillard’s aunt and siblings recalled their efforts to save him after he was wounded by gunfire.
Police say Dillard and the shooter got into an argument and the other young man pulled out a gun.
The family says Jakari was a rising senior at Life Christian Academy and was bright, funny, and loved to do handy work. Going to the community pool was a family treat.
“If I had just said no I’d still had my baby. They don’t go nowhere,” the grieving mother said.
“Please just turn yourself in. We are not going to get closure. This is something I’ll never forget,” Dillard went on. Dillard's family says the shooter was a young man possibly 18 or 19. They say he seemed comfortable and familiar with the area and believe he lives nearby.
“We have to come together,” said Chrissandra Thomas, Dillard’s aunt. “This can’t keep happening. We are killing each other. We don’t have to worry about the police. It’s our own kind slaughtering each other.”
Dillard is one of three deaths in a violent weekend of at least six shootings across the city.
Sunday after 1am, 38-year-old Gabriel Parker was shot and killed during a massive block party with nearly 1,000 people in attendance, on James Jackson Pkwy NE and Hamilton E. Holmes Dr.
The GBI says an Atlanta officer showed up to find two men with guns. The officer fired his gun. Parker was killed. The other man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police have not yet determined if the officer’s gun or another killed Parker. The GBI was awaiting the completion of an autopsy Monday afternoon.
