UPDATE (CBS46) — CBS46 has received details about the parade for the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
Sources with Cobb County say the parade will start at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta and then go to the Cobb Performing Arts Center and wrap up Truist Park.
#Developing: I have just learned via Cobb County sources that the @Braves #WorldSeries celebration will start at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta and then go to the Cobb Performing Arts Center and wrap up at @TruistPark. #ForTheA #BattleATL @cbs46 #CobbCounty— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) November 3, 2021
At this time, we do not have information on what time the parade will begin. Check back often for updates.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Braves have announced that there will be a parade on Friday to celebrate winning the World Series.
It took 6 games, but the Braves won on Tuesday night in Houston, Texas. This is the first time that they have won the World Series since 1995. The last time they appeared in the World Series was 1999.
The Atlanta Braves said in a tweet that they will announce the details of the parade on Friday.
🚨We interrupt this celebration to let you know that WE ARE HAVING A PARADE ON FRIDAY!!!🚨Details coming tomorrow. #ForTheA | #BattleWon pic.twitter.com/aCRFYnwbpi— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 3, 2021
