ATLANTA (CSB46) — Atlanta Fire Rescue is investigating a major ammonia leak at 1 Lemon Lane NE near Wayne Street SE in the Edgewood area.
The building, which is believed to belong to Schwan's Shared Services, has been evacuated.
MAP OF THE AREA
The fire department is asking people to avoid the intersection of Oakdale and DeKalb Avenue. Arizona Avenue has also been shut down.
An emergency alert was sent to residents around 3:30 p.m. advising them to close all windows and doors, turn off ventilation and HVAC systems. Residents of the area were also told to stay indoors.
A Wireless Emergency Alert to Shelter in Place has been sent to the immediate area of the ammonia incident at 1 Lemon Lane NE. Those in the area should shelter in place, do not go outdoors. Close windows and doors, and turn off ventilation and HVAC systems, until further notice pic.twitter.com/UZCCUejtQd— Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) December 6, 2021
Major Ammonia leak at 1 Lemon Lane, NE. The building has been evacuated. #AFRD— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 6, 2021
CBS46 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
