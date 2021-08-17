Zion Alexander
UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department says they have found Zion Alexander safe.

FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing 9-year-old. The child, Zion Alexander, was last seen Monday night at around 10:00 pm when he left his home at 187 Moury Ave SW after an argument with his mother.

Zion was last seen wearing a pair of shorts and no shirt. Zion is described as a black male, around 4’9” tall, 90 lbs, with a short aqua-colored afro.

Anyone with knowledge of Zion’s whereabouts should call 911 or the APD Special Victims Unit 404-546-2521.

