UPDATE (CBS46) — The Atlanta Police Department says they have found Zion Alexander safe.
_____________________________________________________________
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Special Victims Unit is searching for a missing 9-year-old. The child, Zion Alexander, was last seen Monday night at around 10:00 pm when he left his home at 187 Moury Ave SW after an argument with his mother.
Zion was last seen wearing a pair of shorts and no shirt. Zion is described as a black male, around 4’9” tall, 90 lbs, with a short aqua-colored afro.
Anyone with knowledge of Zion’s whereabouts should call 911 or the APD Special Victims Unit 404-546-2521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.