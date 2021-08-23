UPDATE: Atlanta Police say 11-year-old Jaoquin Charles has been found safe.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are searching for an Atlanta child who was reported missing on Monday.
11-year-old Jaoquin Charles was last seen at his home on Tarragon Way. Police say he got in trouble at school and while his actions were being discussed by his parents, he left his home.
He was described wearing a blue sweater, burgundy polo shirt, black jeans and shoes with a black backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4260.
