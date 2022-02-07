UPDATE (CBS46) — According to a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department, a police officer was shot multiple times earlier today. The officer is currently at Grady Memorial Hospital and is in serious condition but is stable.
The shooter was arrested shortly after and no one else was injured.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A police officer has been shot on Old Hapeville Road SW near Cleveland Avenue in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.
Road closures are in place. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Police say they were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the area and when they arrived, a man came out and started firing shots.
At this time, the condition of the officer, who was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, is not known. It is also unknown if the shooter was shot or arrested.
#Breaking: There’s an officer involved shooting on Old Hapeville Road. The stretch of roadway near I-75 is closed with a heavy law enforcement presence. @cbs46 #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/9e4I5mYJV0— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) February 7, 2022
