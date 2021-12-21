UPDATE (CBS46) -- Calls to 911 provide some insight on the chaotic moments after a man shot another man over a seat inside the AMC Theatres at Phipps Plaza Monday night.
One call came from the theater's on-duty manager.
"I have an active shooter here. Please hurry up!" the manager said. “I don’t know what’s happening. There’s people running and I hear gunshots. We’re hiding. Me and my staff are hiding.”
Two moviegoers also called 911.
“There was a shooting in the movie theater," said a female caller who was breathing heavily.
“What’s the address?” asked the operator.
“Um, I’m not sure. I’m in Phipps Plaza in the mall.”
“It was a shooting inside of the movie theater, the Spider-Man movie theater,” said a male caller.
“And you just heard one shot, right?” asked the operator.
“One shot,” he answered.
When officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.
UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta police provided a few additional details Tuesday afternoon about the Monday night shooting inside a movie theater at Phipps Plaza, an upscale shopping mall in the city's Buckhead community.
Police confirmed the argument was over an assigned seat. Police said a man and woman arrived after the movie began and found someone sitting in their assigned seat. There was an argument, and the man fired one shot, striking a man sitting in the seat.
The shooting resulted in other movie-goers panicking and running from the theater. One caller reported an active shooter. Police say it was an isolated incident and that only one shot was fired.
They are looking for a man wearing a black jacket over a white hoodie. They are also looking for the woman who accompanied the suspected shooter man.
Atlanta police say they have seen an "influx" of people carrying guns in public. They are urging people to attempt to resolve disagreements without resorting to violence.
The Buckhead City Coalition -- a group that wants Buckhead to pull away from Atlanta and form its own city -- says the movie theater shooting is just another example of the wrong direction in which the area is headed.
Moviegoers told CBS46 they were shocked by the shooting and surprised that the theater was open Tuesday.
AMC Theatres sent the following statement:
The safety of guests and associates is our top priority. While we do not discuss our security protocols publicly, out of an abundance of caution we are adding a heightened visible security presence at this location for the immediate future.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
Original story is below.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a movie theater in Buckhead that apparently began as a dispute over seats.
APD was called to the scene at AMC Phipps Plaza 14 Monday evening. An officer at the scene told CBS46 a man shot another man who was apparently sitting in his assigned seat during a viewing of the new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" movie.
The man was in stable condition when paramedics took him to the hospital, police said.
The shooter ran away. Police have not confirmed whether the shooter was apprehended. Stick with CBS46 as we uncover more on this developing story.
