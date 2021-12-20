UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police have released two new videos in its attempt to locate the suspect in a Monday night shooting near Piedmont and Lindbergh Way NE.
If you recognize anyone in this video, you are asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department.
Initial stories below.
__________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police released additional details about the shooting on Monday night near Piedmont and Lindbergh Way NE during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say two males were walking when another male walked towards them "aggressively." They men began arguing and then the shooter pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times.
The shooter was wearing a red puffy jacket with a white hoodie.
The 24-year-old victim was transported to Grady Hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers.
Original story below.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Piedmont Road NE near Lindbergh Way NE.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers were told that an adult male who had been shot had been transported by a private party to a local hospital.
The shooting victim was listed as stable upon arrival at the hospital, Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA
