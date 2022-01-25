ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police responded to a triple shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta.
Police tell CBS46 the shooting happened after an alleged drug deal went wrong. Two men and a woman were shot. Everyone is expected to fully recover.
Police say they were initially called to Bent Creek Way around 9:40AM.
"I heard all the gunshots. By the time I came up here, I didn't see nothing. Right there where I stay, you could hear gunshots and it was so bad. I heard about ten gunshots," said one woman CBS 46 spoke with on scene. "I heard it this morning, I heard it yesterday, I hear it every day."
Aggravated assault detectives are investigating.
One scene was located at the Chevron gas station off Campbellton Road, and the other about a mile away off Bent Creek Way SW.
As soon as we receive more information, we will update this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.