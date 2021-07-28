HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — After the shocking discovery of human remains near a shopping center in Stockbridge, authorities have now identified the second body.
Police say the second set of human remains found last week are those of 19-year-old Conteshia McCoy of Locust Grove, reported missing in February earlier this year.
Three suspects have already been charged in connection to the death and disappearance of Misha Victor, the other victim previously identified. Authorities, however, have not shared if the two women are connected.
According to Henry County Police: "At this time, there have been no additional/new charges filed and the causes of death are not confirmed."
CBS46 will provide more updates as they become available.
