UPDATE (CBS46) — The 2-year-old girl from Bartow County has been found safe. The amber alert originally issued Wednesday night has been canceled.
According to Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap, Cataleya went missing after a domestic dispute took place in her family's Acworth home.
The mother told police she and her two children had been living at the residence along Aztec Way southeast for months and had decided to leave over what was cited as "Ricky Buttrom's behavior." Ricky is the biological father of Cataleya, although CBS46 is told that has not been legitimized.
The mother told deputies who responded to the scene that Ricky had not assaulted the children or her and told her she could leave, however she did not have a vehicle and proceeded to contact a friend to come pickup her and her children.
When the friend arrived, Ricky allegedly pointed a handgun at her. The mother and her friend managed to leave the home and contacted 9-1-1. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Ricky and 2-year-old Cataleya were gone. The couple's other child was alone inside the home.
An Amber Alert for Cataleya was issued which led law enforcement agencies to locate the child. The Paulding County E911 Center confirmed the toddler was safely reunited with her mother.
Ricky Lee Buttrom, 25, is still at-large. He is described as being 6-foot-7 and weighing approximately 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown dreads. Ricky is wanted on charges of Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Stalking, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
Ricky is possibly driving a blue 2017 Toyota RAV4 bearing Georgia license plate CPF9791.
Anyone with information or known whereabout of Ricky Lee Buttrom is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6030.
Original Story Below
______________________________________________________________
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Bartow County toddler Wednesday night.
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for 2-year-old Cataleya Marie Buttrom. Deputies say she was abducted by 25-year-old Ricky Lee Buttrom.
He is believed to be driving a Toyota Rav 4 with a Georgia tag of CPF9791.
Cataleya is described as being 2-feet-tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She is biracial. Her alleged kidnapper, Ricky, is described as being 6-foot-7 and weighing approximately 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown dreads.
If you have any information about their whereabouts contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office at 770-387-5195.
