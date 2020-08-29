CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 1-year-old child was found safe after a violent kidnapping in broad daylight in Chamblee Saturday afternoon.
The FBI and Chamblee Police were called to the site of the kidnapping around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. A mother was walking with her child, Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera, in a stroller near her apartment at 8 Clairview Drive when a man exited a maroon-colored 2003 Acura MDX and kidnapped the child at gunpoint.
The suspect, described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20's, pointed a gun into the mother's hip as he looked into the stroller. When he attempted to grab the child, the mother managed to take his gun and attempted to fire at him, but the gun did not go off.
It was then that a second suspect, another Hispanic male in his mid- to late-20's, exited the vehicle and kidnapped the child.
Reports said the mother managed to tear off a piece of the first suspect's pants and also took one of his shoes during the altercation.
The vehicle was reported as having a Georgia tag, with plate number RTJ0253.
An amber alert was issued as authorities continued searching for the suspects. Reports came in late Saturday afternoon that the child was found safe, and authorities had made an arrest.
This is an active investigation; stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
Mother of 1-year old Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera put up a fight and was able to grab a piece of suspect's shorts and his shoe. If you recognize them call @ChambleePd 770-986-5005. pic.twitter.com/ntMtE6isff— FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) August 29, 2020
