UPDATE
A spokesperson with Sandy Springs police confirmed the deceased barricaded suspect as Gary Anthony Creek, 39, of Baltimore.
Officials tell CBS46 News Creek is a fugitive from the wanted on federal charges out of Baltimore.
UPDATE
The armed barricaded suspect has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while authorities were working to apprehend him on Tuesday afternoon.
A Sandy Springs police spokesperson said the US Marshals Service Office was trying to serve a federal arrest warrant, and they were fired upon when they approached the apartment.
At some point, authorities determined this was a hostage situation.
The suspect was holding three hostages in the apartment.
Police said the hostages were released safely.
Police said they do not know who the deceased suspect is or what their charges are at this time.
There is no indication this incident is related to a mental crisis, said police.
UPDATE
Several buildings within the Arium apartments in the Sandy Springs area have been evacuated as a precaution while law enforcement work to contact the barricaded armed male Tuesday afternoon, said police.
CBS46 News has learned no one in the vicinity is in danger, as the suspect is contained within one apartment.
No responding law enforcement has been injured at this time, said police.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46)— Police are working on what they are calling a critical incident involving a person who shot a gun and is now barricaded inside an apartment Tuesday afternoon.
Police are asking the community to avoid the area of Adair Lane through Grogans Ferry Road (Spring Creek Lane).
Police said, no injuries are reported at this time.
