On the last day of the legislative session, House lawmakers engaged in emotional testimony over a bill that would require driver’s training to teach driver’s how to better interact with police.
Rep. Martin Momtahan, R-Dallas, is sponsoring the bill in the House.
“It should teach new drivers to understand what they should do if they start to be pulled over by a police officer,” Momtahan said on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.
The bill, drafted by Senate Republicans, requires the Department of Public Safety to implement the curriculum about proper police interaction.
“It will teach drivers common sense principles like turn on your dome lights, roll down your window, put your hands on the wheel and lower the temperature when an officer comes up to your car,” Momtahan said.
Democrats argued the bill is tone deaf to the realities of driver’s of color who have dangerous encounters with officers.
“The reality is even if citizens do all the right things, it won’t mean that their lives won’t be unjustly taken by the hands of law enforcement especially if you are a Black man,” said Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta.
Rep. Kim Alexander, D-Hiram, told lawmakers the bill only trains driver’s on the rights of police but does not help inform drivers of their own rights when interacting with law enforcement. Alexander said the bill was “one-sided” and “dangerous.” Rep. Greg Kennard, D-Lawrenceville, spoke on the House floor about learning to recognize the reality of white privilege and urged lawmakers to think about the experiences of minorities.
“Members of color in the community and advocates of color tried to talk to the group about the different perspectives. They tried to make amendments to be inclusive of other citizen experiences, but they were shut down their voices were shut down,” Kennard said.
Kennard expressed that some lawmakers have questioned if he has a disdain for white Americans because of his outspoken nature to injustices.
“Let me make this clear. I’m white. My wife is white and my children are white. I love me some white people. But what I don’t like is unchecked white privilege,” Kennard said. “This is a deflection and a misplacement of responsibility,” he added about the bill.
Sponsors argued that the bill will help drivers better identify valid police officers instead of possibly falling for impersonators who can commit crimes. The bill passed the House floor 98 to 72. Late Wednesday night, the bill failed in the Senate Motion by a vote of 22-29.
